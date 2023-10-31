Football: Hatate out until after Christmas due to hamstring injury

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Reo Hatate will be sidelined for around two months following a hamstring injury, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said Monday. The versatile 25-year-old came off seven minutes into a Champions League group stage match at home against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. "Reo, we're not 100 percent on the exact timing of that (return), but he's certainly going to be out until after Christmas we think so that's a shame," Rodgers said in a press conference. Hatate is set to miss Celtic's three remaining group stage matches in the Champions League through December and Japan's Asian second-...