URGENT: Dollar rises to lower 150 yen after BOJ tweaks yield cap again

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar temporarily rose to the lower 150 yen range from the mid-149 level in Tokyo on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan made another tweak to its yield cap program at its policy-setting meeting. The BOJ decided to further adjust its yield curve control framework, allowing 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above 1.0 percent, three months after deciding to cap them at that threshold amid inflation and a weak yen.