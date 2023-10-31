Chronology of events related to BOJ monetary policy

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy.

April 2013-- BOJ introduces “quantitative and qualitative easing” as part of “Abenomics” policy mix. It vows to double monetary base by aggressive asset purchases and raise inflation to 2 percent over next 2 years.

October 2014 -- BOJ increases Japanese government bond purchases to about 80 trillion yen per year from about 50 trillion yen.

Jan. 29, 2016 -- BOJ adopts negative interest rate.

Sept. 21 -- BOJ adopts “yield curve control,” focusing on controlling interest rates after “comprehensive” revie...