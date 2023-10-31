Japan's two major airlines log profit jump as COVID curbs removed

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's two biggest airlines on Tuesday posted a significant jump and recovery in profits in the April-September period as travel demand picked up after the removal of COVID-19 restrictions revived travel demand. Net profit at ANA Holdings Inc. more than quadrupled from a year earlier to 93.21 billion yen ($620 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, boosted by an increase in both domestic and international travelers. Sales grew 26.8 percent to 1 trillion yen. Japan Airlines Co. posted a net profit of 61.67 billion yen in the fiscal first half, a reversal from a net loss of 2.2 billion yen ...