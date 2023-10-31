Football: Nadeshiko Japan eye final stage of Olympic qualifying

Newsfrom Japan

Japan squad members went through their paces Tuesday on the eve of their last Group C game in Asian women's football second-round qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nadeshiko Japan lead the group with two wins from two games and can secure passage to the final stage of Olympic qualifying with a draw against Vietnam in Tashkent on Wednesday. Manager Futoshi Ikeda's side, who opened their campaign with a 7-0 win over India, defeated hosts Uzbekistan 2-0 on Sunday with first place in the group on the line. Having taken a somewhat cautious approach against their group rivals from Central Asia...