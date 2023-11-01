Tokyo stocks open sharply higher as weak yen boosts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday, with the Nikkei index rising over 2 percent, as the yen’s decline to a one-year low in the 151 level against the U.S. dollar spurred buying of export-related issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 638.33 points, or 2.07 percent, from Tuesday to 31,497.18. The broader Topix index was up 44.92 points, or 1.99 percent, at 2,298.64.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance and securities house issues.

The dollar hit a one-year high of 151.74 yen in New Yo...