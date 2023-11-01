Ghibli Park opens "Princess Mononoke"-themed area

Newsfrom Japan

Ghibli Park, a theme park in central Japan devoted to the world portrayed in the animation movies of Studio Ghibli, opened an area based on its classic 1997 movie "Princess Mononoke" on Wednesday as it marked its first anniversary. The Mononoke Village area is inspired by Japanese mountain village landscapes, with exhibits including a giant Demon Spirit figure and a slide themed on the Lord Okkoto boar god character. Visitors to the park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture can also experience making local traditional rice cakes called "Gohei-mochi" at Tatara-ba, a steel mill in the movie. Mononoke V...