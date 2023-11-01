Tokyo stocks up in morning as weak yen spurs exporter buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Wednesday morning, with the Nikkei index rising by 2 percent, as the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan’s policy tweak spurred buying of export-related shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 616.77 points, or 2.00 percent, from Tuesday to 31,475.62. The broader Topix index was up 48.41 points, or 2.15 percent, at 2,302.13.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, securities house and electric appliance issues.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond hit 0.970 percent, its highest lev...