Football: Moriyasu named AFC Coach of Year after World Cup success

Newsfrom Japan

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu was named the Asian Football Confederation Coach of the Year for the first time on Tuesday after guiding his country to comeback wins over former champions Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup. The Samurai Blue won a tough group in Qatar that also featured Costa Rica late last year before going out in the round of 16 on a penalty shootout to eventual semifinalists Croatia. The 55-year-old Moriyasu subsequently became the first manager to retain the Japan top job following a World Cup since their tournament debut in 1998 in France. Japan this year drew with Urug...