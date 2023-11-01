7-meter spear from hit anime “Evangelion” installed in western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

An over seven-meter-long spear inspired by the animation series “Neon Genesis Evangelion” has been installed in an industrial city in western Japan whose urban environment provided the backdrop for a film adaptation of the series.

The replica of the “Spear of Longinus,” the giant extraterrestrial weapon that plays a key role in the story, pierces the ground in Tokiwa Park in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, the city where the series’ director Hideaki Anno was born.

The spear is the work of young employees at Ube Steel Co., a unit of chemical manufacturer Ube Corp., which has many plants in the city....