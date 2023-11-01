URGENT: Toyota lifts FY 2023 net profit forecast to 3.95 tril. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday lifted its full-year net profit forecast to 3.95 trillion yen ($26 billion) from its previous projection of 2.58 trillion yen, boosted by brisk post-pandemic sales.

The carmaker also raised its sales forecast to 43 trillion yen from an earlier estimate of 38 trillion yen.

In the first half ended September, its net profit more than doubled from a year earlier to 2.59 trillion yen on sales of 21.98 trillion yen, up 24.1 percent.