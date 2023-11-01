Baseball: Former Yankee Tanaka out for 4 months after elbow surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Rakuten Eagles right-hander Masahiro Tanaka had surgery on his throwing arm and will require four months before returning to duty, the Pacific League club said Wednesday. The 35-year-old former New York Yankee, who went 7-11 with a 4.91 ERA in 24 games this season, underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean out his elbow in late October, the Eagles said. "I had surgery to be fully ready for next season," Tanaka said on his YouTube channel. "If things go smoothly, I can participate in normal training without any restrictions from the start of spring camp." Tanaka was the Eagles' Opening Day pitche...