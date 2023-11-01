Tokyo stocks soar on exporter buying amid yen weakness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Wednesday, with the Nikkei index climbing over 2 percent, as investors bought exporter-related issues after the yen weakened against the U.S.dollar following a Bank of Japan policy tweak.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 742.80 points, or 2.41 percent, from Tuesday at 31,601.65. The broader Topix index finished 56.96 points, or 2.53 percent, higher at 2,310.68.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, securities house and marine transportation issues.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond hit 0.970 pe...