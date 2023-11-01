N. Korea decides to close H.K. consulate general amid weak economy

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea has decided to close its consulate general in Hong Kong, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed Wednesday, amid reports that Pyongyang is also shutting down its diplomatic missions in Spain and African nations due to financial difficulties. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference that Beijing "respects" Pyongyang's decision to pull out of Hong Kong, saying, "All countries have the right to establish or withdraw their diplomatic missions abroad based on their actual circumstances and needs." The move came after North Korea's state media said Monday tha...