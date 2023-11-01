Baseball: Oyama’s walk-off single evens Japan Series for Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Yusuke Oyama hit a walk-off single as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Orix Buffaloes 4-3 in Game 4 to even the Japan Series at two games apiece Wednesday.

In front of a crowd of 41,050 at Hanshin’s iconic Koshien Stadium, Oyama singled to left off former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jacob Waguespack with one out and the bases loaded.

Koji Chikamoto drew a one-out walk and reached third on two wild pitches by Waguespack, followed by two intentional walks.