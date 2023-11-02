Tokyo stocks open higher as U.S. Fed extends rate hike pause

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday with investors taking heart from the decision overnight of the U.S. Federal Reserve not to raise interest rates for a second consecutive meeting.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 447.31 points, or 1.42 percent, from Wednesday to 32,048.96. The broader Topix index was up 25.45 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,336.13.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, service and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.55-60 yen compared with 150.90-151.00 yen in New Y...