Tokyo stocks rise in morning as Wall St. gains on Fed rate hike pause

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, as investors were heartened by Wall Street gains after the Federal Reserve chose not to raise interest rates for a second consecutive meeting.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 352.83 points, or 1.12 percent, from Wednesday to 31,954.48. The broader Topix index was up 14.58 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,325.26.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance and service issues.