Tokyo stocks rise in morning as Wall St. gains on Fed rate hike pause
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, as investors were heartened by Wall Street gains after the Federal Reserve chose not to raise interest rates for a second consecutive meeting.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 352.83 points, or 1.12 percent, from Wednesday to 31,954.48. The broader Topix index was up 14.58 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,325.26.
On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance and service issues.