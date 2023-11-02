3rd release of Fukushima treated radioactive water begins

Newsfrom Japan

The third release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea began Thursday, the plant operator said, with China and Russia’s opposition to the move unchanged since August.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said it plans to pump about 460 tons of treated water per day about 1 kilometer off the coast via an underwater tunnel through Nov. 20.

The latest discharge is the third of four to be conducted by the end of next March to release a total of about 31,200 tons of the water stored in tanks at the plant.

During the previous release...