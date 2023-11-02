Basketball: Lakers' Hachimura misses 2nd game in row with eye injury

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Rui Hachimura missed the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a left eye contusion, his second straight game on the sidelines. The Lakers' key reserve was downgraded from doubtful to out ahead of the encounter at Crypto.com Arena after missing the Lakers' 106-103 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Hachimura suffered the injury during the Lakers' 132-127 loss Sunday to the Sacramento Kings. Ahead of Wednesday's game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said Hachimura has seen a specialist and his progress will be monitored on a day-by-day basi...