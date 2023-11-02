Tokyo stocks rise on tech buying after Fed rate hike pause

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday after technology issues were lifted by Wall Street gains following the Federal Reserve’s decision not to hike interest rates further.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 348.24 points, or 1.10 percent, from Wednesday at 31,949.89. The broader Topix index finished 11.71 points, or 0.51 percent, higher at 2,322.39.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, electric power and gas and air transportation issues.