Baseball: Ohtani’s anticipated free agent winter begins

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani, expected to sign a record-breaking MLB contract this winter, is set to enter the first phase of that process on Thursday, when the Major League Baseball Players Association publishes the names of players who will become free agents.

The Los Angeles Angels’ 29-year-old two-way star, arguably one of the best players in baseball history, hit 44 home runs this year, making him the first Japanese player to lead one of MLB’s two leagues in homers. He is also expected to win his second American League MVP award.

The Angels will likely make him a one-year qualifying offer, set this year...