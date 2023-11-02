Nippon Steel drops patent lawsuits against Toyota, Mitsui

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Steel Corp. said Thursday it has dropped lawsuits filed in 2021 against Toyota Motor Corp. and Mitsui & Co. over the alleged violation of patents related to electrical steel sheets, ending a rare legal battle between major Japanese companies.

Nippon Steel also dropped its lawsuits against Mitsui’s subsidiary Mitsui & Co. Steel, but did not disclose the reasons for its decision, only saying it will strengthen cooperation with business partners in the automotive and other industries.

A Nippon Steel official said, “Continuing the legal battle is detrimental to the strengthening of Japan’s ...