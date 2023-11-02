Gou submits 1 mil. signatures to qualify for Taiwan presidential race

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwanese business tycoon Terry Gou has submitted over 1 million signatures on a petition, well above the threshold for him to qualify as an independent candidate in the island's presidential election next January, his campaign office said Thursday. The 73-year-old founder of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known by its trade name Foxconn, was required to collect about 290,000 voter signatures, equivalent to 1.5 percent of eligible voters in the previous 2020 presidential election, between Sept. 19 and Thursday. The Central Election Commission will examine the submitted signatures and d...