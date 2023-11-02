Japan PM says policies necessary despite "tax hike glasses" nickname

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he will proceed with policies that he believes are necessary, even though many netizens have started called him "tax hike glasses" on social media. The bespectacled Kishida -- known as a dovish moderate within the conservative Liberal Democratic Party -- has pledged to raise taxes within the next few years, such as those on companies, to cover an envisioned increase in the defense budget, leading him to be given the derogatory nickname. "I do not care what you call me," Kishida said after his Cabinet endorsed new economic stimulus steps....