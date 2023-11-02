Baseball: Morishita clutch as Tigers rally for 3-2 Japan Series lead

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Shota Morishita's two-run triple keyed a six-run eighth-inning rally as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Orix Buffaloes 6-2 in Game 5 to lead the Japan Series three games to two. With one more win, the Central League champion Tigers will capture their first Japan Series title since 1985 and only their second pro baseball championship in their long history. Morishita turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead by tripling to left-center off flame-throwing reliever Yuki Udagawa, and Yusuke Oyama followed with an RBI single at Koshien Stadium. Udagawa, a member of Japan's 2023 World Baseball Classic-w...