Baseball: Yamamoto looks to prove doubters wrong in Japan Series

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto will attempt to bounce back from his Japan Series-opening loss and silence people who say he often disappoints in the playoffs. The three-time winner of the Sawamura Award, a Japanese version of MLB's Cy Young award, is expected to start Game 6 on Saturday, with the Buffaloes trailing the best-of-seven series 3-2. He does not want to lose again in an expected matchup against Shoki Murakami, the Hanshin Tigers' Game 1 starter, who earned the win by throwing seven shutout innings. Yamamoto has not earned a win in his four Japan Series starts between 2021 and...