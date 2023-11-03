Japan university becomes 1st school to breed Japanese eels

Newsfrom Japan

A university in Japan recently became the first to successfully breed Japanese eels by hatching fish larvae from older ones farmed in the facility, amid a rapid decline in the fish species' numbers in the wild and a heightened interest in conservation efforts. Kindai University in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, recently achieved a "full-cycle" aquaculture of the eels, an endangered species and a prized delicacy. But although hopes are high about utilizing the method for commercial use, the goal has yet to be realized. The university used similar methods to those of the state-run Japan Fisher...