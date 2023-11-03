Baseball: Ohtani named AL's most outstanding in Players Choice Awards

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani was selected as the American League's Outstanding Player by his peers for the second time in this year's Players Choice Awards announced Thursday. The two-way superstar, who has entered free agency following his sixth season with the Los Angeles Angels, previously earned the award in 2021, when he was also named Player of the Year. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was named this season's Player of the Year, along with National League Outstanding Player. "As a player, it has a special meaning to be selected by your peers -- not only by your teammates but also by your ...