Football: In-form Tomiyasu voted Arsenal's Oct. Player of the Month

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu was named Arsenal's Player of the Month for October on Thursday after winning 64 percent of votes from fans of the English Premier League club. The versatile player, who scored his first goal for the Gunners on Saturday, was selected ahead of England duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, as well as Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus. It was the second monthly prize for Tomiyasu, who turns 25 on Sunday, after he won his first for September 2021, right after arriving from Bologna in the Italian Serie A. After playing the full 90 minutes in two Champions League games away to...