Baseball: Yamamoto to start must-win Japan Series Game 6 for Orix

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto will have another chance to make his mark in the Japan Series when he starts Saturday's Game 6 against Hanshin Tigers right-hander Shoki Murakami at Kyocera Dome Osaka. The three-time winner of the Sawamura Award for Japan's most outstanding starting pitcher took the loss in the series opener and will take the mound with the defending champion Buffaloes trailing the best-of-seven series 3-2. Yet to earn a win from four Japan Series starts between 2021 and 2023, Yamamoto will aim to silence critics of his playoff record in his second battle of the series ag...