South Korea's DJ Soda reaches settlement over groping at Japan event

Popular South Korean performer DJ Soda reached a settlement with three audience members over their alleged groping of her during a performance at an event in Japan, the organizer of the event said Friday. TryHard Japan, which organized the music festival in August in Sennan, Osaka Prefecture, said it dropped a criminal complaint against the three on Wednesday following the settlement. The disc jockey agreed to a settlement without monetary compensation as she felt the audience members had expressed remorse for the incident after receiving individual letters of apology, according to TryHard Jap...
