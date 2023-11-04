Football: Asano brace gives Bochum 1st Bundesliga win of season

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Takuma Asano propelled Bochum to their first win of the season in the German Bundesliga on Friday after scoring both their goals in a 2-1 win away to Darmstadt. Asano hit his second brace of the season to take his season's tally to four goals, helping Bochum secure their first win 10 games into the new campaign. "I'm relieved but it doesn't lead to any sense of security," said Asano, who will turn 29 next Friday. "Tough matches come thick and fast so I want to prepare well." The pacey forward scored an instinctive opener in the 25th minute at Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, contr...