Football: Fukuoka beat Urawa for J-League Cup, 1st major title

Avispa Fukuoka won the first major title in their club history on Saturday by beating Urawa Reds 2-1 in the J-League Cup final. Attacker Kazuya Konno was the architect of both their goals as first-half strikes from midfielder Hiroyuki Mae and defender Daiki Miya handed Fukuoka a monumental win in front of a sold-out crowd of 61,683 at Tokyo's National Stadium. Urawa, who bagged the Asian Champions League earlier this year, halved the deficit through Takahiro Akimoto in the second half but that was as good as it got for the two-time J-League Cup winners.