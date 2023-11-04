Baseball: Yamamoto, Buffaloes send Japan Series to Game 7

Newsfrom Japan

In what might have been his last game in Japanese pro baseball, Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw a complete game Saturday to even the Japan Series at three games apiece in a 5-1 Game 6 win over the Hanshin Tigers and force a Game 7. Yamamoto, who hopes to move to Major League Baseball via the posting system this winter, struck out a Japan Series record 14 while allowing nine hits in a 138-pitch outing at Orix's Kyocera Dome Osaka. The win represented redemption for Yamamoto, who surrendered seven runs in an 8-0 Game 1 defeat a week earlier. The ace's comeback required him to pitch o...