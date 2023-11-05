Landowner vows to seek understanding over Jingu redevelopment

Newsfrom Japan

The major landowner in a redevelopment project in one of Tokyo's greenest neighborhoods said it will continue efforts to gain public support for the controversial plan, which is set to see the loss of hundreds of trees. "We'd like to proceed with the project while obtaining understanding through careful explanations," an official of the religious corporation running Meiji Jingu shrine, which owns a large part of the Jingu Gaien area in central Tokyo, said in a recent interview with Kyodo News. "Our efforts to transmit information have been insufficient," Nobuyuki Naruse said, referring to call...