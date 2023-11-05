China vows at trade fair to cut investment barriers as economy slumps

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese Premier Li Qiang vowed Sunday to reduce trade barriers and attract more foreign investment, as the world's second-largest economy has been slumping amid a property sector crisis, while the country's worsening business environment has dampened sentiment among many overseas companies. Li said at the opening ceremony of a major trade fair in Shanghai that Beijing will work with all countries to "jointly build an open economy," as the global economic recovery has lacked momentum. President Xi Jinping also sent a letter to the event and pledged that China will continue its "high-level openi...