URGENT: Support for Japan PM Kishida's Cabinet hits record-low 28%: poll

Newsfrom Japan

The support rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet fell to a fresh low of 28.3 percent, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, with more than 60 percent of respondents not satisfied with an income tax cut recently announced as part of his economic stimulus package. The approval rate dropped from 32.3 percent marked in October, the previous record low. Kishida became prime minister in October 2021.