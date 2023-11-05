URGENT: Baseball: Hanshin wins 1st Japan Series title since 1985

Newsfrom Japan

The Hanshin Tigers beat the Orix Buffaloes 7-1 in Game 7 on Sunday to win their first Japan Series baseball title since 1985.

The Tigers won the series for only the second time in their long history. It was the first Japan Series between teams from the western Kansai region since 1964, when the Nankai Hawks, currently the SoftBank Hawks, defeated the Tigers four games to three.