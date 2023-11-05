URGENT: Baseball: Japanese ace Yamamoto to be posted for MLB this offseason

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto will try to sign with a major league team this offseason via the posting system, the Pacific League club said Sunday.

The 25-year-old right-hander had a 16-6 record with a career-best 1.21 ERA in 2023 while striking out 169 batters in 164 innings over 23 games. In the just-ended Japan Series championship, the Buffaloes lost to the Hanshin Tigers four games to three.