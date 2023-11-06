Baseball: Tigers’ Neuse shines at critical Japan Series moment

Newsfrom Japan

After a long, hard first season in Japan, new import Sheldon Neuse helped propel the Hanshin Tigers to their first Japan pro baseball championship in 38 years with his offensive fireworks in Sunday’s Game 7 against the Orix Buffaloes.

After going 0-for-2 in Game 2 against Orix lefty Hiroya Miyagi, Neuse put the Tigers on the road to victory with a three-run fourth-inning homer and an RBI single in a three-run fifth.

A 28-year-old who joined the Tigers after 147 MLB games split between the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers, Neuse batted .240 during the season with nine home runs in 133 ...