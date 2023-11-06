BOJ chief sees increasing chance of achieving 2% inflation goal

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Monday that Japanese companies have become more proactive in setting prices and wages, and the likelihood of attaining the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target is “gradually rising.”

Ueda made the remarks after the BOJ last week stuck to its ultralow rates but decided to allow long-term government yields to rise above its previously rigid ceiling of 1.0 percent to reduce side effects.

In a speech to business leaders in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Ueda acknowledged he could not foresee the stable and sustainable achievement of the inflation targe...