Football: Ito scores 2nd goal of season to send Reims past Nantes

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Junya Ito hit the winner, his second goal of the season, as Reims beat Nantes 1-0 away in France’s Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Ito’s left-footed volley off substitute Mohamed Daramy’s cutback from the left gave Reims the lead in the 75th minute at Stade de la Beaujoire, with the pacey attacker getting on the scoresheet for the first time since the season opener.

Their second straight win moved Reims up to fifth, five points behind leaders Nice. In the Dutch Eredivisie, Japanese forward Koki Ogawa hit a brace as NEC Nijmegen salvaged a dramatic 3-3 home draw against Volendam, taking his sea...