Baseball: Orix ace Yamamoto linked to at least 8 MLB clubs: report

Newsfrom Japan

At least eight major league clubs have been linked to Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, MLB.com reported Sunday, after the Pacific League club accepted the right-hander’s request for a winter move via the posting system.

The 25-year-old this year extended his Nippon Professional Baseball record of leading a league in four major pitching categories -- wins, ERA, strikeouts and winning percentage -- to three seasons.

MLB.com listed the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs as his poten...