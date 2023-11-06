Baseball: Orix ace Yamamoto linked to at least 8 MLB clubs: report

At least eight major league clubs have been linked to Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, MLB.com reported Sunday, after the Pacific League club accepted the right-hander’s request for a winter move via the posting system.

The 25-year-old this year extended his Nippon Professional Baseball record of leading a league in four major pitching categories -- wins, ERA, strikeouts and winning percentage -- to three seasons.

MLB.com listed the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs as his poten...

Kyodo News

