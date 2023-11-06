Tokyo stocks jump on hopes for end of U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks jumped Monday, extending their winning streak to four days, boosted by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates to cool the world’s largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 758.59 points, or 2.37 percent, from Thursday at 32,708.48. The broader Topix index finished 38.07 points, or 1.64 percent, higher at 2,360.46. Japanese financial markets were closed Friday for a national holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, machinery and transportation equipment issues.