Football: Cup winners Hiroshima eye season double with WE League

Newsfrom Japan

Women's 2011 football World Cup winner Yukari Kinga vowed to lead Sanfrecce Hiroshima Regina to the WE League title on Monday ahead of the new campaign starting this weekend. The 39-year-old former Japan right-back has lifted the WE League Cup that opened the women's football season in August after Hiroshima beat Albirex Niigata Ladies 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in the Oct. 14 final. "The desire to win a title got stronger after winning one, and we want to aim for that in the league, too," Kinga said at a kick-off event in Tokyo as Hiroshima look to improve on their fi...