Baseball: Japan begins camp under new manager Ibata for Asian c'ship

Three-time World Baseball Classic champion Japan began to train in Miyazaki under new manager Hirokazu Ibata on Monday for the Asia Professional Baseball Championship. The second edition of the tournament will be held from Nov. 16 to 19 at Tokyo Dome, where Australia, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan will play a round robin to determine which teams will face off in the final and third-place game on the last day. Japan won the inaugural edition in 2017. Participants must be aged 24 or younger, or within three years after joining a pro team, according to tournament regulations. The overage quota is...