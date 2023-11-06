5 nabbed for shinkansen ticket fraud, damage may total 300 mil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese and four Chinese nationals have been arrested for allegedly using other people's credit card data to purchase shinkansen train tickets online, police said Monday, with the damage possibly totaling to more than 300 million yen ($2 million). The suspects include Zhang Xiyu, a 28-year-old Chinese citizen with no fixed address, and Yoshisuke Hayashida, a 55-year-old Japanese company executive living in Kobe, western Japan. They have been sent to prosecutors. About 140 million yen in damage has been confirmed in the case that the police have established, but the total could be larger, wi...