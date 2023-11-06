Japan firms vow continued investment in China despite slowing economy

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese companies participating in a major trade fair in Shanghai vowed Monday that they will continue to invest in the Asian market despite challenges, including a slowing economy amid a property sector crisis and a harsher business environment for foreign companies. Tetsuro Homma, head of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, told a press conference that Japanese firms operating in the country are "very much encouraged to further expand their businesses," as Chinese Premier Li Qiang pledged at the opening of the event Sunday to promote the market's opening-up. About 350 Ja...