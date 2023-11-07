U.S. to host trade talks with Indo-Pacific partners next week

Newsfrom Japan

The United States said Monday it will host a ministerial meeting next week in San Francisco with its trading partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The two-day meeting on the U.S.-led trade initiative, officially called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, will begin Monday, with representatives from the other 13 members, including Australia, India, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand. Collectively, the group accounts for about 40 percent of the global economy. The 14 members are seeking to make tangible progress on the IPEF initiative during this year's leaders' meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic C...