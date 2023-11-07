Japan ruling parties eye talks on allowing anti-air missile exports

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's ruling parties are planning to start talks on lifting an export ban on weapons for defense purposes, including surface-to-air missiles, for certain nations with close security ties, sources familiar with the matter said Monday. If realized, the move could represent a significant shift for Japan, which has long maintained strict conditions on arms exports under its war-renouncing Constitution out of concerns that engaging in such trade could involve the country in international conflicts. A group of lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito wil...